Submit formal charges against eight Mymensingh ‘Razakars’ on Oct 31: ICT

The International Crimes Tribunal on Tuesday deferred until October 31 the submission of formal charges against eight alleged war crimes suspects of Mymensingh, including Jatiya Party MP MA Hannan.

The tribunal, led by justice Anwarul Haque, passed the order following a time petition filed by prosecutor Zahid Imam, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The other accused are Hannan’s son Rafique Sazzad, Khandaker Golam Sabbir Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman Mintu, Harmuz Ali, Fakhruzzaman, Abdus Sattar and Khandaker Golam Rabbani. Of them, Fakhruzzaman, Abdus Sattar and Khandaker Golam Rabbani have been on the run.

On October 1, 2015, police arrested MA Hannan, JaPa MP from Mymensingh-7 (Trishal) constituency, along with his son in connection with a case filed for their crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War, from Gulshan area in the capital.

On May 19 last year, Rahima Khatun, widow of martyr freedom fighter Abdur Rahman of Bailor Munshipara in Trishal upazila in Mymensingh, registered the case with the District Cognizance Court-1 against three people, including MA Hannan, 70.

The case was filed with the senior judicial magistrate Court No 1 of Mymensingh under Section 3 (2) of International Crimes Tribunal Act 1973.

Later, magistrate Ahsan Habib sent the case to the ICT in Dhaka.

In the case statement, Rahima alleged that Hannan, the then secretary of Mymensingh Peace Committee, an anti-liberation organisation, and other local collaborators, including Fakruzzaman and Rabbani of the Pakistani army, held her husband at Bhangnamari Char in Gauripur upazila on August 9, 1971.

Rahman was later taken to a torture cell set up by the Pakistani army on Bangladesh Agricultural University campus and Hannan himself shot him to death after torturing him, the complainant alleged.

Jatiya Party presidium member MA Hannan was elected MP from Mymensingh-7 constituency (Trishal) in the 10th parliamentary elections held in 2014.