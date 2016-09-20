You are here: Home » National

Police shoot at rickshaw-puller in city

September 20, 2016 7:10 pm·0 commentsViews: 11
New Age Online

A rickshaw-puller was shot at by police at Paltan intersection in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Paltan police inspector (operations) Abu Siddik, however, said the bullet was fired mistakenly from one of the police personnel’s gun.
Md Hanif, 35, a resident of Muradnagar in Comilla, was sitting on his rickshaw in front of Paltan Police Box around 3:30am. Suddenly a bullet hit on his back leaving Hanif injured, the police said.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement