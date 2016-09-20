Police shoot at rickshaw-puller in city

A rickshaw-puller was shot at by police at Paltan intersection in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Paltan police inspector (operations) Abu Siddik, however, said the bullet was fired mistakenly from one of the police personnel’s gun.

Md Hanif, 35, a resident of Muradnagar in Comilla, was sitting on his rickshaw in front of Paltan Police Box around 3:30am. Suddenly a bullet hit on his back leaving Hanif injured, the police said.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital.