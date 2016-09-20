UN chief accuses Syria govt of killing most civilians in war

United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon accused the Syrian government on Tuesday of killing the most civilians during the country’s five year conflict and said ‘powerful patrons that keep feeding the war machine also have blood on their hands.’
In his final address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, Ban said the Syrian government ‘continues to barrel bomb neighbourhoods and systematically torture thousands of detainees.’
UN chief accuses Syria govt of killing most civilians in warReuters . United Nations / New Age Online
