You are here: Home » International

Air strikes hit aid trucks near Aleppo, kill 12

September 20, 2016 6:18 pm·0 commentsViews: 6
Reuters . Beirut / New Age Online

Aleppo mapSyrian or Russian warplanes bombed aid trucks near Aleppo late on Monday after a week-long ceasefire ended, killing 12 people, including Red Crescent workers, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and opposition activists said.
The Syrian army could not immediately be reached for comment about the attack in a rebel-held area west of Aleppo near the town of Urm al-Kubra.
An opposition activist who witnessed the attack said at least eight vehicles were destroyed together with the Red Crescent’s regional aid depot where they were parked.
‘As I speak to you, the brothers were trying to put out the flames, and we were subjected to four more raids … in exactly the same place,’ said the activist, giving his name as Abu Shahoud. ‘They are still in the air,’ he told Reuters from the area, sending footage that showed several trailers ablaze.
A local resident told Reuters by phone that the trucks had been hit by around five missiles while parked at the centre belonging to the Syrian Red Crescent, and that the head of the centre and several others were badly injured.
The United Nations had said earlier on Monday that aid including wheat flour and health supplies for 78,000 people was to be delivered to Urm al-Kubra.
The United Nations and Red Cross confirmed the convoy had been hit. The British-based Observatory said the trucks had made a routine aid delivery organised by an international organisation to an area west of Aleppo city.
‘We are deeply shocked that humanitarian workers and missions have yet again suffered from the brutality of this conflict,’ the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The Observatory reported at least 40 strikes in and around Aleppo since the truce ended, and said some 32 people had been killed in all.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Sisi poised to win Egypt presidency Egyptians go to the polls Monday in a presidential election that ex-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who ousted the elected...
  2. Final UN shelter in Gaza closes, many remain homeless The UN has closed the last remaining shelter for Palestinians displaced in last summer’s war in Gaza, a spokesman said...
  3. 69 dead in Yemen capital arms depot blasts At least 69 people were killed and 250 others were wounded by explosions after Saudi-led warplanes hit an arms depot...
  4. Jordan executes two Iraqi militants in response to pilot’s death Jordan has executed by hanging a jailed Iraqi woman militant whose release had been demanded by the Islamic State group...
  5. 17 killed as suicide bomber hits Shias in Iraq A suicide bomber attacked Shia pilgrims north of Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 17 people, officials and a survivor...
  6. Oil prices rise on violence in Libya Oil prices rose in Asia Monday as fresh violence in Libya stoked concerns about possible supply disruptions, analysts said......
  7. Syria Kurds flood into Turkey Tens of thousands of Syrian Kurds flooded into Turkey on Saturday, fleeing an onslaught by the jihadist Islamic State group,...
  8. 350 more troops assigned to US Embassy in Baghdad The U.S. is adding 350 more troops to help protect the American Embassy in Baghdad and its support facilities in...
  9. Iraq warned time running out for unity The US and UN have sharply criticised Iraqi leaders, warning time is running out after chaos in parliament despite calls...
  10. 7 sentenced to death over Kuwaiti mosque bombing Seven defendants were sentenced to death on Tuesday for the Islamist militant suicide bombing of a mosque in June in...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement