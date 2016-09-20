Khaleda to return home Thursday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home from Saudi Arabia on Thursday, wrapping up her 15-day tour of the Arabian country to perform Hajj.

The BNP chief is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Saudi Airlines around 5:00pm, her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan said on Tuesday.

He said BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman and his family members will also return to the UK the same day from Saudi Arabia, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Earlier on Sunday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said their party leaders and activists will give Khaleda a reception at the airport on her arrival.

On September 7, the BNP chief along with her entourage left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Saudi Airlines while Tarique and his family members left London for Jeddah on the same day to perform Hajj at the invitation of Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.