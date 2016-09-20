DU Kha-unit admission test Sept 23

The first-year honours admission test of Dhaka University Kha-unit under academic session 2016-2017 will begin on September 23, a press release said on Tuesday.

The one-hour test will be held from 10:00am to 11:00 am in 73 centres on University campus and outside the campus, reports United News of Bangladesh.

A total of 34,606 admission seekers have already applied against 2,241 seats under the Kha-unit of the University, it added.

The release also said, however, the admission test (General Knowledge) of Cha-unit under fine-arts faculty of the university will be held on September 24 (Saturday) from 10:00am to 11:00 am at 123 centres on the campus.

A total of 10,243 admission seekers have applied against 135 seats under the fine-arts faculty.

The applicants are prohibited to carry any kind of electronic device including mobile phone and communicable device during the admission test, the release added.

The seat-plan of the admission test will be available on the university website admission.eis.du.ac.bd.