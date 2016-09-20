HC summons Shakhipur UNO, OC

The High Court on Tuesday asked Sakhipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer in Tangail and local police station’s officer-in-charge to appear before it on September 27 for handing a schoolboy for two years in jail for ‘threatening’ a local Awami League lawmaker via Facebook messenger.

The upazila nirbahi officer, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, also an executive magistrate and the officer-in-charge, Mohammad Maksudul Alam, were also asked to explain in the court why the arrest of the boy and his sentence by the mobile court under Information and Communication Technology Act would not be declared illegal.

The court also granted interim bail to the boy and asked OC to produce him before it on September 27.

A bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Ashish Ranjan Das passed the order on a suo moto motion taking into cognizance of a newspaper report about the incident.

According to the report, the UNO jailed the schoolboy for two years for threatening Anupam Shajahan Joy, elected MP from Tangail-8 (Basail-Sakhipur) constituency through Facebook post.

On Saturday, the boy was sentenced after the police produced him before the UNO led mobile court, the day after his arrest in connection with a general diary filed by the MP on Friday.