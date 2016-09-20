AL to accord reception to PM Sept 26

Awami League will accord a rousing reception to its president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on September 26 on her return home from the USA after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister will be given the reception by standing on both sides of the streets between Shahjalal International Airport and Ganabhaban at 4:00pm on the day for her successes, including highlighting the country’s achievements through her important speech at the UNGA and holding a successful meeting with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on the extradition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s fugitive killer Noor Chowdhury.

Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam announced the programme at a press briefing at the party president’s Dhanmondi office in the capital, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Earlier, a meeting of the party secretaries was held at the same venue to discuss necessary preparations to make their reception programme a success.

Sheikh Hasina is now in New York to attend the 71st UN General Assembly session. Earlier, she attended the 5th Global Fund Replenishment Conference in Montreal, Canada.

Besides, Ashraf said they will also celebrate the prime minister’s birthday on September 26. ‘On that day, we’ll greet her on behalf of our party with bouquets and hold a discussion at the auditorium of Khamarbari Krishibid Institution at 3:00pm.’

As his attention was drawn to BNP’s allegation that its leaders and activists are being harassed in the name of suppressing militants, the AL leader said, ‘It’s the duty of all, not only Awami League’s to eliminate militancy. Action can be taken if some militant elements

belong to BNP. The militants won’t be spared, no matter who they are.

He criticised BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia for what he said taking an anti-democratic political strategy. ‘Plot, evil efforts and letting loose militants can’t be the part of a democratic system. We hope she’ll return to the democratic system.’

Replying to another question whether AL feels the lack of a strong and vibrant opposition, Ashraf said, ‘Tell them (BNP) to take part in the polls. It’ll be proved which party is much popular if they join the election.’