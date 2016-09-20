You are here: Home » National

Boy goes missing in Cox’s Bazar boat capsize

September 20, 2016 2:33 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
New Age Online

Cox's Bazar mapA 13-year-old boy went missing as a launch capsized in Kutubdia channel at Akbarbuli jetty in Kutubdia of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday morning.
ML Upahar, a vessel with 60 passengers on board sank in the area due to strong current while it reached at Kutubdia from Firingibazar of Chittagong city around 10:30am, Locals said.
Most of them were rescued by other trawlers while a 13-year-old-boy remained missing.
Officer-in-charge of Kutubdia police station said they were trying to rescue the missing boy.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement