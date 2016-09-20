Boy goes missing in Cox’s Bazar boat capsize

A 13-year-old boy went missing as a launch capsized in Kutubdia channel at Akbarbuli jetty in Kutubdia of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday morning.

ML Upahar, a vessel with 60 passengers on board sank in the area due to strong current while it reached at Kutubdia from Firingibazar of Chittagong city around 10:30am, Locals said.

Most of them were rescued by other trawlers while a 13-year-old-boy remained missing.

Officer-in-charge of Kutubdia police station said they were trying to rescue the missing boy.