Teachers, students should raise voice against militancy: Nahid

The minister for education, Nurul Islam Nahid, on Tuesday said teachers, students, employees and guardians of public and private educational institutions should not show any sympathy to the militants and work together for eliminating militancy from the country.

Terming the militancy a curse for the nation, he called upon all the professionals to prevent the militancy and forge a social movement against it.

The minister was addressing a view-sharing meeting titled ‘Improvement of Education Environment and Time-fitting Education Management in Eliminating Militancy at Rajshahi Medical College Auditorium as the chief guest, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Rajshahi, organised the meeting where large of number of chiefs of different institutions and others involved in education administration from both government and non-government educational institutions in eight districts under Rajshahi Division attended.

Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, education secretary Sohrab Hossain, acting director general of Department of Secondary and Higher Education Shamsul Huda, commissioner of Rajshahi division Munir Hossain and deputy commissioner Kazi Ashraf Uddin also spoke at the meeting chaired by Abul Kalam Azad, chairman of Rajshahi Education Board.

Nahid said, ‘We have strong culture, heritage and history. We believe in non-communal society. So, there is no scope to spread militancy in the country.’

‘Some of the students have derailed their lives. They have been misguided. It happened due to our disunity. It is high time to be united to prevent militancy and terrorism,’ he said.

He asked the authorities of the educational institutions to keep vigil on the teachers and students to make their institutions free from militancy. ‘We need cooperation of teachers from all educational institutes to create social movement against militancy and misinterpretation of religion.’

He hoped that the new generation would be the asset of the country.

Nurul Islam Nahid categorically said, ‘Islam never supports militancy, but some people give wrong explanations to carry out their nefarious activities. They use religion as a shield.’

‘We have to identify those who want to carry out such evil acts. Guardians should play a vital role in this case,’ he added.