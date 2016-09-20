South African police clash with protesters at Wits University

South African police fired stun grenades and arrested 31 students in clashes at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests for free tertiary education entered a third week.
The demonstrations over the cost of university education — prohibitive for many black students — have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist more than two decades after the end of white-minority rule in 1994.
The clashes, began when students marched to protest against a government recommendation that 2017 university tuition fee increases be capped at eight per cent. The cap is higher than South Africa’s current inflation rate of six per cent.
South African police clash with protesters at Wits UniversityReuters . Johannesburg / New Age Online
