Take Part in the next general elections, Ashraf tells BNP

Brushing aside Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s demand for holding midterm polls, ruling Awami League general secretary Syed Asharaful Islam on Tuesday asked BNP to take part in the next general polls to test their popularity.

‘The mid-term polls depend on the desire of the prime minister. If she wants, she can arrange the polls anytime,’ Syed Asharaful Islam told reporters after a meeting of the party’s secretaries at the party chief Sheikh Hasina’s office at Dhanmandi.

Syed Ashraf, also the public administration minister, said that the BNP led by Khaleda Zia practiced such politics that was contrary to the democratic state system.

Responding to a question on government’s stance on the acts of militancy, the AL spokesperson said the government outlined stern measures to contain the violent extremism and militancy.

‘The government has taken a zero tolerance policy to face the acts of militancy,’ he said, asking the political parties to co-operate with the government to wipe out militancy from the soil of Bangladesh.

The party organised the meeting of the secretaries to discuss the preparations of upcoming national council session.

Joint general secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, central leaders Abdur Razzaque, Abdul Matin Khasru, Afzal Husain and Sujit Roy Nandi, among others, attended the meeting with Syed Ashraf in the chair.