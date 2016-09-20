You are here: Home » National

Two killed in Munshiganj road accident

September 20, 2016 2:00 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
New Age Online

road accidentAt least two people were killed including a woman and four others injured on Tuesday as a bus and human-hauler collided head-on on Dhaka-Mawa highway at Sholaghar of Srinagar in Munshiganj.
The identities of the victims were not available immediately.
Witnesses said Dhaka-bound Swadhin Paribahan hit a mawa-bound human-hauler around 12:00pm killing one people on the spot.
Later another people died after taking to the Sriagar Health Complex.
Munshiganj assistant police superintendent Samsuzzaman Babu said the injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.
Movement of vehicles disrupted for one hour on Dhaka-Mawa highway due to the accident.

