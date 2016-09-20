You are here: Home » International

Stalker kills woman in Delhi in full public view

September 20, 2016
CCTV footage reveals a man stops his bike, attacks a young woman and kept stabbing her till she stops moving before scores of people in North Delhi of India on Tuesday. — NDTV photo

A man stopped his bike, attacked a young woman and kept stabbing her till she stopped moving before scores of people in North Delhi of India on Tuesday.
CCTV footage reveals that at least a dozen people did nothing to help 21-year-old Karuna.
The alleged killer, Surender, has been arrested, reports NDTV.
Karuna was a teacher. Her family had complained about five months ago that she was being harassed and stalked by Surender, a 34-year-old neighbour in the middle of a divorce.
CCTV footage shows the attacker stabbing the woman repeatedly as she thrashed about helplessly. Some glanced and kept walking, others watched in horror but failed to react.
The police say Karuna’s family and that of Surender had ‘reached a compromise’ so no action was taken on their complaint earlier this year.
This is the second instance in 24 hours of a woman being killed in full public view, with no help.
On Monday, a 32-year-old married woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her lover, who then committed suicide in southwest Delhi’s Inderpuri area.
The police said the attacker slit his wrist before stabbing the woman, a mother of two. He also died. Neighbours watched but did not step in, according to the police.

