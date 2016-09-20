You are here: Home » National

Charge framed against Mirza Fakhrul, 73 other BNP leaders

September 20, 2016 1:24 pm·0 commentsViews: 10
New Age Online
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Charges were framed against 74 leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a vandalism case filed with Paltan police station.
After the charge framing, the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ali Masud Sheikh set December 4 for recording testimony of witnesses.
According to the charge sheet submitted on October 9 in 2012, a procession of some BNP 300 leaders and activists started from Fakirerpul area and on their way to their central office at Naya Paltan they vandalised several vehicles at Paltan area.

