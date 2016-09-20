Commonwealth seeks PM’s support for women empowerment

Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Patricia Janet Scotland has sought support and leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on launching commonwealth’s new programmes related to the women empowerment.

‘We’re going to undertake new programmes related to women empowerment and we seek your support and leadership in this regard,’ she said.

Patricia sought the support when she called on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

After the meeting, foreign secretary Shahidul Haque briefed the reporters.

He said the commonwealth secretary general highly praised the Bangladesh prime minister for her achievement in women empowerment.

She also briefed Sheikh Hasina about the two new priorities of the organisation including commonwealth-wise programme on countering violent extremism and terrorism and the protection of human rights.

Patricia said there are two big clusters in the priorities. These are: SDGs, climate change and countering violent extremism and terrorism and human rights.

She sought Sheikh Hasina’s support on these two clusters, and said the commonwealth is going to develop some new programmes based on the experience of Bangladesh.

The prime minister invited the commonwealth secretary general to visit Bangladesh and Patricia Scotland gladly accepting the invitation said that she would visit Dhaka shortly.