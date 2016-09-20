Sirajganj JMB chief among four held

The Detective Branch of police early Tuesday arrested four members of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh including its chief of Sirajgang district unit and his sons from a madrassah at Erandaha village of Unllapara.

The detainees are Md Joinal Abedin, 50, chief of JMB Sirajganj unit and resident of Arandaha village in Salanga, his sons Borhan Uddin, 28, Imran Ali, 26, and Md Abu Bakar Siddique, 50, JMB treasurer of district unit.

They recovered 10 crude bombs, gun-powder, bomb making materials and large number of books on extremism from them, DB officials claimed.

Sub-inspector Rowshan Ali of DB said the detainees were secretly collecting funds from Erandaha Jamaatul Cadet Madrassah for JMB’s organisational and executive activities.

Police held the detainees acting on a tip off and they already have confessed their involvement with JMB, he said.

They were planning to commit violence in the district, he added.

Detective Branch had captured at least 25 members of JMB from several areas of Sirajganj district since last year.