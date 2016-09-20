Ashraful’s father dies

Abdul Matin, father of former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team Mohammad Ashraful Islam, died at a city hospital early Tuesday.
Family sources said Abdul Matin, breathed his last around 1:10am at Apollo Hospitals, reports United News of Bangladesh.
He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since September 11 for heart disease.
He will be buried in Brahmanbaria district.
