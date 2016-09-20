You are here: Home » Sports Cricket

Ashraful’s father dies

September 20, 2016
New Age Online
former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team Mohammad Ashraful Islam

Abdul Matin, father of former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team Mohammad Ashraful Islam, died at a city hospital early Tuesday.
Family sources said Abdul Matin, breathed his last around 1:10am at Apollo Hospitals, reports United News of Bangladesh.
He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since September 11 for heart disease.
He will be buried in Brahmanbaria district.

