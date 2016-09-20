Three of a family killed by lighting strike in Tangail

Three members of a family were killed by lightning strike at Magantinagar Pocharchona village in Madhupur on Tuesday morning.

The deceased are identified as Nikhil Hajong, 45, and his two sons – George Simsang, 10, and Lotan Simsang, 8.

Officer-in-charge of Madhupur police station Shafiqul Islam said a streak of thunderbolt struck the trio while they were sleeping at their house in the area around 6:30am, leaving them dead on the spot.