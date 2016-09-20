BSF kills Bangladeshi cattle trader in Lalmonirhat

A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force near the main pillar no. nine at Bangerbari border of Dahagram in Lalmonirhat on Tuesday.

The diseased is identified as Hazrat Ali, 35, son of Amir Ali at Bangerbari village in Patgram.

After the killing, BSF personnel took away the body, said commanding officer of Lalmonirhat 15 Border Guard Bangladesh battalion lieutenant colonel Bajlur Rahman Hayati.

BGB official sent a protest letter to BSF this morning seeking return of the Bangladesh national’s body, he added.

The patrolling Arun Camp BSF men of 22 BSF Battalion in Jalpaiguri district in India opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi cattle traders while they were bringing Indian cattle into Bangladesh at around 4:30am, he said.

Bazlur Rahman said a flag meeting between BGB and BSF would be held this afternoon over the matter.