Suspected robber killed in Rangpur ‘gunfight’

A suspected robber was killed and his five cohorts were arrested following a ‘gunfight’ between police and suspected robbers at Chandipur village of Pirganj in Rangpur district early Tuesday.

The dead is identified as Humayun Kabir, 28, of Pirganj town.

All the five detained robber suspects are aged between 20 and 30, said the Pirganj police station officer-in-charge Md Rezaul Karim.

Rezaul said a team of police, along with one of the detained suspected robbers, went to Chandipur village to nab other suspected robbers and recover illegal firearms this early hours.

Later the miscreants sensing presence of police personnel, opened fire on them while police also retaliated with gunshots, he said.

Police, meanwhile, nabbed four robbers from the area, he said.

As the gunfight was over, police searched the area and found bullet hit Humayun and took him to Pirganj upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead, Rezaul said.

He said that they recovered one firearm, two knives and Tk 9.96 lakh in cash from the spot.