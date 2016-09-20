You are here: Home » National

Two killed as truck hits bicycle in Magura

September 20, 2016 9:28 am·0 commentsViews: 9
New Age Online

road accidentAt least two people were killed as a truck rammed into their bicycle in front of Palli Bidyut Office in Magura on Tuesday morning.
The deceased are identified as Kuddus Biswas,56, son of Makbul Biswas, a resident of Parnanduali village in Sadar upazila of Magura, and Ibrahim Mondal,35, an employee of the Palli Bidyut Office and a
resident of Badiartala village in Jessore district, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station Azmal Huda said the duo was going to Magura town from the office riding a bicycle at about 7:00am.
When the due started their journey, a speeding Khulna-bound truck from Dhaka hit their bicycle in the area, leaving them critically injured.
Later, local people rescued and took them to Magura Sadar Hospital where doctors declared them dead.
A case filed in this connection.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement