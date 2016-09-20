Two killed as truck hits bicycle in Magura

At least two people were killed as a truck rammed into their bicycle in front of Palli Bidyut Office in Magura on Tuesday morning.

The deceased are identified as Kuddus Biswas,56, son of Makbul Biswas, a resident of Parnanduali village in Sadar upazila of Magura, and Ibrahim Mondal,35, an employee of the Palli Bidyut Office and a

resident of Badiartala village in Jessore district, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station Azmal Huda said the duo was going to Magura town from the office riding a bicycle at about 7:00am.

When the due started their journey, a speeding Khulna-bound truck from Dhaka hit their bicycle in the area, leaving them critically injured.

Later, local people rescued and took them to Magura Sadar Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

A case filed in this connection.