Trump questions NY suspect’s medical care

Donald Trump has lamented that New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami would receive medical treatment and legal representation after his arrest.

The Afghan-born, 28-year-old was charged with five counts of attempted murder after a police shootout.

The Republican nominee said it was a ‘sad situation’ and underscores the country’s weak national security.

Meanwhile, Democratic rival Hillary Clinton said Trump’s rhetoric only helped terrorist groups.

‘The kinds of rhetoric and language that Trump has used is giving aid and comfort to our adversaries,’ Clinton told reporters at a news conference outside New York City.

She added that she was the only candidate equipped with the experience of being ‘part of the hard decisions to take terrorists off the battlefield’.

Trump fired back in a statement, saying that a Clinton presidency would only lead to ‘more attacks on our homeland and more innocent Americans being hurt and killed’.

Ahmad Kham Rahami arrested in connection with the New York and New Jersey blasts.

He is a naturalised US citizen born in Afghanistan. Five charges of attempted murder of police but no charges related to bombing.

Later at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, rump decried Rahami’s treatment for gunshot wounds and his legal representation, which is his constitutional right under the fifth amendment.

‘But the bad part, now we will give him amazing hospitalisation. He will be taken care of by some of the best doctors in the world,’ Trump said.

‘He will be given a fully modern and updated hospital room. And he’ll probably even have room service knowing the way our country is.’

He suggested that any punishment would be too lenient on Rahami, who has yet to be charged in connection to the New York and New Jersey bombings. ‘What a sad situation,’ he added.

He repeated calls for ‘extreme vetting,’ which would include an assessment of whether potential immigrants share American values.

The country’s national security became a central issue in the election after a series of bombings over the weekend culminated with Rahami’s arrest on Monday.

Early on Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded in a shore town ahead of a charity race. No-one was hurt.

Hours later, a bombing in New York’s Chelsea district injured 29 people. An unexploded device was found nearby.

Other devices were also found or exploded in New Jersey over the past few days.

The FBI said no other suspect was being sought over the blasts.