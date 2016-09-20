Stalkers take heavy toll on life

At least 75 girls, women and protesters were killed by stalkers in last five years, according to Ain O Salish Kendra.

It said 37 victims were protesters.

Unable to bear insults from stalkers, at least 90 other girls and women committed suicide during the same period, according ASK records.

According to Bangladesh Mahila Parishad’s data at least 146 girls and women committed suicide in 7 and half years since 2009, due to the same reason.

Most of the victims were students in the age group of 10 to 25, said ASK senior deputy director Nina Goswami.

Girl students fall prey to stalkers, generally waiting on their way to and from schools, colleges and even universities.

Fear of stalking causes dropouts and early marriage of a large number of girl students, said both the rights groups.

Stalking leaves a negative impact on the personality of the victims.

There is no dependable data of dropouts and early marriages caused by menacing stalking, said activists.

Weak law enforcement and the failure to bring the offenders to book were blamed by rights activists for persistent crime of stalking.

Sexual harassments and stalking take place due to pervasive culture of impunity, said Nari Grantha Prabartana executive director Farida Akter.

She said the rates of dropouts and early marriage increased due to sexual harassments and stalking.

Sexual harassments still occur though these incidents dropped due to action taken by the government against the offenders, said education minister Nurul Islam Nahid.

Nahid admitted that many girls stop going to schools out of fear of harassments on their way.

He said that the perpetrators cause anxiety among parents who send their daughters to schools.

Nahid said that government would take all the necessary steps to ensure that the girl students can safely pursue their education.

The recent incidents of stalkers killing Suraiya Akhter a Class VIII student in the capital, Nitu Mandal, a Class IX student in Madaripur and leaving Zakia Sultana a Class VIII student in Dinajpur highlighted the persistence of the deadly social menace.

All of them were ambushed by stalkers as they were proceeding to their schools.

According to Mahila Parishad, from 2009 to August 2016, at least 3957 incidents of stalking were reported by 14 national dailies.

ASK data shows that between 2011 and now at least 781 girls and women were sexually assaulted by stalkers.

Its data also shows that at least 1,145 people were assaulted for protesting harassment of girls and women by stalkers.

The actual number of incidents of harassment of girls and women by stalkers would be much higher, said rights activists.

They said most of the incidents remained unreported as victims’ families don’t protest out of fear of social stigma.

Both Farida Akhtar and Nina Goswami blamed the failure to punish the perpetrators for the persistence of stalking.

Bangladesh is not safe for working women and the girl students, said Farida.

Insecurity caused by stalking forces many parents to arrange early marriage of their daughters against their will, she said.

The Secondary School Dropout Survey Report released by BANBEIS in 2011 said quoting secondary school head teachers that 5.1 per cent of drop outs of girl students occur due to stalking.

According to UNICEF data 66 per cent of girls in Bangladesh are married off before they reach 18.