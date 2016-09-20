You are here: Home » Front Page

Highway projects: Chinese cos likely to get $4b work without tender

September 20, 2016 12:43 am·0 commentsViews: 12
Shakhawat Hossain

This week the government is going to award two highway projects worth over $4 billion to Chinese companies without any tender, officials have said.
The first project involves upgrading the 226-kilometre Dhaka-Sylhet Highway into four-lane at an estimated cost of Tk 12,665 crore, equivalent to $1.58 billion.
The other project involves construction of the Marine Drive Expressway and Sitakunda-Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar Coastal Protection Works at the proposed cost of $2.8 billion.
Officials have said that the cabinet committee on economic affairs included both the projects on agenda of its meeting to be held on Wednesday.
Road Transport and Highways Division proposed that the CCEA should give approval for implementing both the projects by the Chinese companies through government-to-government deal, they say.
The present government has been seeking Chinese financial assistance to implement 18 projects worth over $14 billion.
Economic Relation Division is pursuing the Chinese government to hold limited tendering among Chinese companies for selecting the prospective one, but local ministries are in a hurry to approve the Chinese-finance projects by the CCEA allegedly to avoid the proposed limited tendering.
Already projects like Info-Sarker Phase III worth $150 million, tunnel in the River Karnaphuli worth over $1 billion were awarded to the Chinese companies without any tender.
On July 20, the cabinet committee on national purchase decided to purchase service worth over $4.3 billion from the China Railway Engineering Corporation to lay Dhaka-Jessore rail line through the Padma Bridge.
Policy Research Institute executive director Ahsan H Mansur said appointing contractors to implement development projects without any tendering increases its cost.
Scope for better assessment of the project cost remains absent under the government-to-government deal, he said.
An ERD official said there was similarity between projects implemented under the government-to-government deal with the suppliers’ credits.
He said the recipients of the suppliers’ credit are left with no choice to assess the quality of goods.
On September 6, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved purchase of 600 buses for loss making Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation at a cost Tk 580.87 crore, of which Tk 434.32 crore will come from the Indian credit of two billion dollar.
The vehicles would be supplied by the Indian automobiles manufacturer Ashok Leyland.

