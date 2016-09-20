You are here: Home » Front Page

HOME LOAN FOR FF: BB asked to draft regulations

September 20, 2016
Nazmul Ahsan

The fiancé ministry on Sunday asked the Bangladesh Bank to draft regulations on the proposed disbursement of soft home loan for freedom fighters.
The move was taken after finance minister AMA Muhith asked the finance division, banking and financial institutions division and the central bank to jointly formulate regulations and criteria for the proposed special housing fund, ministry officials said.
They said that the regulations would outline eligibilities for the soft loan, loan amount, threshold, and bank interest rate.
Finance division officials said they were now estimating the probable size of the fund to be administered by the central bank and distributed by commercial banks.
According to the data of the liberation war affairs ministry, currently 1,70,000 freedom fighters are alive, while about 28,000 freedom fighters have died in the past 44 years.
The government cancelled certificates of 2,400 fake freedom fighters, while nearly 1.36 lakh applications for getting enrolled on the list of freedom fighters were now pending with the ministry, liberation war ministry officials said.
‘The statistics of the liberation war ministry on freedom fighters would be the basis, while budget allocation would be made from the block allocation in the current budget,’ a senior finance official said.
While the current home loans are available at 9-10 per cent interest rates in the banking sector, the proposed housing fund for the freedom fighters might fix the interest rate at 5 per cent, he hinted.
Both house construction and flat purchase will come under the proposed scheme.
Currently, freedom fighters are getting free medical treatment and their children are getting special facilities in education and employment. Besides, freedom fighters, their children, and grandchildren enjoy 30 per cent quota in government jobs.
The monthly honorarium for freedom fighter is Tk 10,000, regardless of their ages.

