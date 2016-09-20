Schoolgirl killing: Stalker Milon confesses to the crime

The only accused in Madaripur schoolgirl Nitu Mandal killing case, Milon Mandal, reportedly confessed to the murder before a Madaripur court on Monday.

Recording the statement, senior judicial magistrate Fowzia Hasan remanded Milon to jail custody.

Nitu’s schoolmates and villagers protested against the killing and demanded exemplary punishment for the killer.

The protesters also placed wreaths to the coffin of Nitu when her body reached the

school ground before her cremation.

Dashar Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Emdadul Hoque claimed that in police interrogation in custody Milon said that he stabbed Nitu as she denied his proposal of love.

Following his statement police recovered a knife used in the killing the police officer said.

Different women rights organisations including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Bangladesh Jatiya Mahila Ainjibi Samity and Naripokkho expressed deep concern and demanded fair investigation and exemplary punishment of the perpetrator.

Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Monday asked the local administration and law enforcers to take stern action against the killer of Nitu, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Nabagram High School Class IX student Nitu Mandal was stabbed to death when she was going to school at village Purba Nabagram of Kalkini upazila in Madaripur on Sunday morning reportedly by stalker Milon, a resident of Nabagram and an honours second year student at Syed Abul Hossain College in Madaripur.

Nitu’s father Nirmal Mandal filed the case accusing only Milon of killing his daughter.

Outraged local people caught Milon and handed him over to police after giving him a good thrashing.

This was the third incident of schoolgirls being stabbed by stalkers in less than one month since August 24 in the country. Two of the girls died.

On August 28, Willes Little Flower School and College Class VIII student died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, four days after she was stabbed on August 24 by stalker Obaidul Khan in front of her school at Kakrail in the capital. Obaidul was later arrested by police.

On September 7, Zakia Sultana, 14, daughter of Border Guard Bangladesh member Zomshed Ali and a Class VIII student of Bochaganj Ideal Academy of Bochaganj in Dinajpur, was stabbed by a stalker inside her home in Bochaganj municipal area as she rejected his proposal of marriage. The alleged stalker, Ibrahim Ali, 21, of Bochaganj Sugar Mill para, was later arrested by police.