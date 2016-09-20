Bangladesh urges NAM members to set agenda for global peace

Bangladesh has called upon NAM member states to remain active in setting the agenda for global peace and addressing the existing or emerging security threats to win the battle against terrorists and violent extremists.

Bangladesh has also called upon NAM to strengthen the global governance of migration for ensuring adequate, safe, regular and orderly migration, place climate change in its priority list, expand south-south cooperation to help realise its potentials as complementary to North-South and Triangular Cooperation.

On behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam represented Bangladesh and made the call at the 17th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held at the Margarita Island of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on September 17-18, the foreign ministry here said on Monday.

The summit was attended by over a hundred member states of NAM, observers of NAM and international organisations, while a number of member states were represented at the heads of state and government levels.

Nicolás Maduro Moros, president of Venezuela assumed the chairmanship of the 17th NAM summit from Iran, the immediate past chair of NAM.

Shahriar Alam recalled Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who led independent Bangladesh for the first time to join the Non-Aligned Movement in the Algiers summit in 1973.

Inspired by this legacy Bangladesh firmly believes in the continued relevance of NAM in the ever-changing global realities, which, 55 years back, began its ideological journey with a firm commitment to Bandung principles.

The state minister informed the member states about Bangladesh’s continuous efforts in strengthening democracy and justice by empowering people, especially women, and ensuring sustained growth and human development under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He reiterated the ‘zero tolerance’ stance of Sheikh Hasina against violent extremism and there solute actions taken by the government of Bangladesh to degrade homegrown extremists and deny sanctuary to any regional or international extremist operatives.

He also apprised the summit of Bangladesh’s contributions to global peace and security as one of the top peacekeeper-contributing countries.

During the 17th summit, under the theme ‘Peace, Sovereignty and Solidarity for Development’, NAM leaders adopted a declaration with an aim to make joint efforts to achieve 21-point objective.

These objectives include strengthening international peace and security, promotion and protection of human rights, combating terrorism, full implementation of 2030 agenda for sustainable development, promotion of education, science and technology, especially transfer of technology from the developed countries, safeguarding the rights of the migrants and strengthening south-south cooperation.