25 injured in Sylhet clash

September 20, 2016 12:20 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Staff Correspondent . Sylhet

At least 25 people, including five policemen, were injured in a two-hour clash between the residents of Sylhet sadar upazila and Bishwanath upazila on Monday afternoon.
The clash halted the traffic movement on Sylhet-Sunamganj highway for two hours.
Local people said that some residents of Bishwanath upazila beat up a shopkeeper of Lamakazi Bazaar of Sylhet sadar upazila on Saturday afternoon following an altercation over parking a vehicle in front of the shop.
Residents of the two upazilas were locked in the clash at about 11:30am while the sadar upazila chairman Ashfaq Ahmad and Bishwanath upazila chairman Suhel Ahmed Chowdhury, in association with local elites, were trying to settle the issue.
Addition superintendent of the district police, Sugyan Chakma, told New Age that they fired 200 rubber bullets and 33 teargas shells to disperse the clashers and bring the situation under control.
Traffic movement on the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway was resumed at about 2:00pm, he added.
Bishwanath police officer-in-charge Monirul Islam told New Age that no case was filed in this connection so far.

