Gulshan cafe attack: Money came from ME, arms thru India: police

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police said on Monday that the suspects in the July 1 Gulshan cafe attack received money from Middle East and arms through India.

Unit chief Monirul Islam at a briefing Dhaka Metropolitan Police media centre said that the investigators were now looking for the person who had received the money on behalf the extremist outfit.

‘We have his identity and we are trying to catch him…Most of the money was spent in house rent and weapons,’ Monirul said, adding that Tk 14 lakh was smuggled from a Middle East country.

He said that they could confirm the country from where the money came but they were not sure who sent the money.

He said that it was still under investigation whether any person arranged the money from Bangladesh to avoid trouble or someone sent it from abroad.

He also said that they were sure that the arms used in the Gulshan café attack were smuggled from India but the source of all weapons was yet to be confirmed.

Monirul said that they were looking for one Rajib Ghandhi alias Shanta of Gaibandha as he had recruited three extremism suspects — Khairul Islam Payel and Shafikul Islam Uzzal, killed in Gulshan operation, and Shariful Islam, arrested in connection with the attack on police checkpoint near Sholakia Eid congregation and later killed in reported crossfire.

The police official did not disclose the actual name of Rajib Ghandhi but said that the suspect, who had different aliases including Ghandhi and Adil, was present during the decision of Gulshan café attack that killed 29 people including 17 foreigners.

He said that they found Rajib’s direct and indirect involvements in at least 32 attacks mostly in the northern region.

According to police, Rajib was about 35 year-old Muslim man and had previous affiliation with the banned Islamist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.

Monirul said that they were looking for Rajib and Nurul Islam Marjan, who had dropped out of Chittagong University.

He said that they were yet to identify any connection of Gulshan café’s cook Saiful Chokider and staff Mohammad Shaon to the attack on the cafe.

Terror attacks in Bangladesh took a turn with the July 1 attack on Holey Artisan, a restaurant in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone, which was the country’s deadliest attack.

Within a week four people were killed during as attack on a police checkpoint near the country’s largest EId congregation at Sholakia in Kishoreganj on July 7.

After recent raids at Kalyanpur on July 26, in Narayanganj on August 27, at capital’s Rupnagar on September 2, among others, rendered deaths of top tire of the Extremist outfit.

‘We have been able to bring down their 60-70 per cent strength,’ said Monirul.

He said two organisers — Ripon and Shariful Islam Khalid — escaped the country to India after the killing of Rajshahi University English department teacher AKM Reajaul Karim Siddique on April 23.