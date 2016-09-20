Boiragi says he is not missing

Senior actor Fakhrul Hasan Boiragi, known for his comic roles in film and television, on Monday made his presence known to the media amid widespread reports about his going missing and said he was not missing, rather wanted to spend some time with his children.

The once popular actor came to Dhaka Metropolitan Media Centre to meet a bulk of journalists and said he recently left his girlfriend, who later lodged the missing complaint with the Mohammadpur Police Station early September.

He said that after his wife had died he used to spend time with Razia Hasan but did not marry her.