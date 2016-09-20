Six killed, found dead in districts

At least six people, including, a police constable and a newborn were killed or found dead in outlying districts on Monday.

New Age correspondent in Kurigram reported that a couple was found dead at Baikkamari village of Bandaber union of Roumari upazila, Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Golam Hossain, 35, and his wife, Shilpi Khatun, 27.

Locals and police said the mother of the man, Bahatun, was trying to wake her son up in the morning as he was still sleeping, lately.

Hearing no responses, she broke opened the door and found both of them dead.

The officer-in-charge of Roumari police, Sajedul Islam, said that the bodies were sent to Kurigram General Hospital morgue for post mortem examinations. He said the man’s shirt was stained with blood and that he was found hanging in scarves. Police also found a boti (kitchen knife) in the room.

Sajedul said the woman’s body had no marks of injury.

New Age Correspondent in Barisal reported that three bodies were recovered from different areas of the city.

Sub-inspector Asaduzzaman of Barisal Kotwali police said they recovered body of Tonny, 11, a student of Barguna Faizul Ulum Madrasa, from a ditch.

The officer in charge of Barisal Kotwali police, Shah Md. Awlad Hossain, said that a body of an unidentified youth aged around 26 was recovered from Bat-tala of Rupatali area.

The man was wearing a checked shirt and a Lungi and that the body had several injury marks.

Besides, a body of a newborn was also recovered from a roadside location on Khanpura Road of Rahamatpur union under Barisal Airport police station on Monday, said sub-inspector Firoj Alam Munshi.

United News of Bangladesh from Sherpur reported that a police constable was found dead in Bataraghat area adjacent to Sherpur district Police Lines.

The victim, identified as Rakib, was posted at the Police Lines. He hailed from Gopalpur upazila of Tangail district.

The officer-in-charge of Sadar police, Nazrul Islam, said that police recovered the body of Rakib from the scene in the morning.

The body bore several marks of stabbing.

New Age Correspondent in Jessore reported that an elderly man was stabbed allegedly by his drug addict son after he had refused to give a piece of land to the attacker son.

The victim was identified as Ahsan Ullah, 60 of Natun Khayertala on the outskirt of Jessore town. He was undergoing treatment at Jessore General Hospital.