South Korea lifts travel restrictions except for CHT

South Korea on Monday lifted the special travel alert issued in July imposing restrictions on travel of its nationals for entire Bangladesh.

A South Korean foreign ministry release on Monday said that the Republic of Korea lifted ‘the special travel alert that it had issued for entire Bangladesh.’

‘Although the special travel alert has been lifted, the travel-alert levels for the Chittagong Hill Tracts region and other parts of Bangladesh – Level 3 (travel restricted) and Level 2 (highly cautious), respectively – will be back in place, as the public security situation in those areas remains the same as before,’ the release said.

South Koreans residing in or planning to visit Bangladesh have been advised to check the travel-alert levels for different parts of Bangladesh at the foreign ministry’s website on safe overseas travel and follow the guidelines.

South Korea issued the special travel alert in July after a deadly extremist attack took place at a Gulshan café in Dhaka.\

‘Those who were behind the Dhaka restaurant terror attack were arrested in late August…while overall public security is improving,’ the South Korean foreign ministry said as it announced the lifting of the temporary travel alert, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

At least 22 people including nine Italians, seven Japanese, two Bangladeshis, one Indian, and one with dual citizenship (United States/Bangladesh) and two police officers were killed in the Gulshan café attacks on July 1 and July 2.