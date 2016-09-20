You are here: Home » Front Page

Nine killed, 50 injured in road accidents

September 20, 2016 12:38 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent
A bus remains mangled after a collision with another bus on Dhaka-Mawa road at Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj on Monday, leaving four people killed. — Indrajit Ghosh

A bus remains mangled after a collision with another bus on Dhaka-Mawa road at Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj on Monday, leaving four people killed. — Indrajit Ghosh

At least nine people, including, two women and a child, were killed and 50 others were injured in separate road accidents in four districts—Munshiganj, Bogra, Magura and Kurhigram, on Monday.
New Age Munshiganj correspondent reported that at least four people were killed and 25 were injured in a head-on collision between two buses on Dhaka-Mawa highway at Sirajdikhan upazila.
Police said a bus of Dhaka-bound Prochesta Paribahan collided head-on with a bus of Gangchil Paribahan in Nimtala, leaving 29 people injured.
The injured were rushed to different hospitals in the locality and the capital Dhaka. Of them, three men and a woman succumbed to their injuries at the hospitals.
The victims were yet to be identified, police said.
New Age Magura correspondent reported that two bi-cyclists were killed after being hit by a pickup van at Parnanduali Byaparipara area of the district sadar on Dhaka-Khulna Highway on Monday.
The victims were a low-tier employee of Rural Electrification Board, Ibrahim, 35, and a local teashop owner, Abdul Kuddus, 60.
Both were on their respective bicycles when a speeding pickup mowed them, police said.
The two were rushed to Sadar Hospital and died while undergoing treatment.
Police seized the pickup van. However, the driver fled.
In Bogra’s Sherpur Upazila, a schoolteacher and a girl were killed and at least 25 others were injured after a Dhaka-bound bus and a truck collided head-on, reported our Bogra correspondent.
The station official of Sherpur Fire Service, Md Sohel, said that the accident occurred near Mirzapur Aambagan area on Dhaka-Bogra highway.
The victims were Rowshan Ara, 27, a teacher of a kindergarten in Dhaka, and Mohona, 15.
The injured were admitted to Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, respectively.
Our Kurigram correspondent reported that a member of Joymonirhat union parishad was killed in a road accident at Joymonirhat bazaar under Bhurungamari upazila on Monday morning.
The victim was Suruzzaman Suja, 42, son of Azizul Haque of village Choto Khatamari.
Police said the accident took place at Joymonirhat while a Rangpur-bound truck originating from Bhurungamari collided head on with the motorbike the member was riding. Suja died on the spot. The driver of the truck fled.
However, police seized the truck.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. New Chinese map lays claim to Arunachal Pradesh In a fresh dare, China has published a new map that has unnerved sentiments among governments ranging from India to...
  2. Khaleda expresses ‘no confidence’ in HC bench The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, on Wednesday expressed ‘no confidence’ in a High Court bench scheduled for March...
  3. ‘Dead’ baby comes alive during burial A newborn was discovered alive during burial after Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities declared him dead Saturday morning......
  4. Home ministry takes contingency plans for 3 months The home ministry anticipates that road traffic movement and train service disruptions due to blockade could last for three months,...
  5. Govt insensitivity caused the oil tanker capsize in Sunderbans: BNP The Bangladesh Nationalist Party investigation found that government’s insensitivity to the matter caused the disastrous accident in which an oil...
  6. 2 cases filed against BNP activists in Bakshibazar violence Police have filed two cases against around 200 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations with Shahbagh and...
  7. Legal action against officers who met Khaleda: PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said legal action would be taken against those government officials who had held a clandestine...
  8. Tigers complete 3-0 sweep Bangladesh rode on a brilliant team effort to thrash Zimbabwe by 186 runs in the third Test in Chittagong on...
  9. Donors keep faith in WB audit supervision Despite audits identifying hundreds of millions of dollars of financial irregularities in health programmes over a 10-year period, donor governments...
  10. Khaleda’s motorcade comes under attack again The motorcade of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, came under attack again by ruling Awami League men while...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement