Nine killed, 50 injured in road accidents

At least nine people, including, two women and a child, were killed and 50 others were injured in separate road accidents in four districts—Munshiganj, Bogra, Magura and Kurhigram, on Monday.

New Age Munshiganj correspondent reported that at least four people were killed and 25 were injured in a head-on collision between two buses on Dhaka-Mawa highway at Sirajdikhan upazila.

Police said a bus of Dhaka-bound Prochesta Paribahan collided head-on with a bus of Gangchil Paribahan in Nimtala, leaving 29 people injured.

The injured were rushed to different hospitals in the locality and the capital Dhaka. Of them, three men and a woman succumbed to their injuries at the hospitals.

The victims were yet to be identified, police said.

New Age Magura correspondent reported that two bi-cyclists were killed after being hit by a pickup van at Parnanduali Byaparipara area of the district sadar on Dhaka-Khulna Highway on Monday.

The victims were a low-tier employee of Rural Electrification Board, Ibrahim, 35, and a local teashop owner, Abdul Kuddus, 60.

Both were on their respective bicycles when a speeding pickup mowed them, police said.

The two were rushed to Sadar Hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

Police seized the pickup van. However, the driver fled.

In Bogra’s Sherpur Upazila, a schoolteacher and a girl were killed and at least 25 others were injured after a Dhaka-bound bus and a truck collided head-on, reported our Bogra correspondent.

The station official of Sherpur Fire Service, Md Sohel, said that the accident occurred near Mirzapur Aambagan area on Dhaka-Bogra highway.

The victims were Rowshan Ara, 27, a teacher of a kindergarten in Dhaka, and Mohona, 15.

The injured were admitted to Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, respectively.

Our Kurigram correspondent reported that a member of Joymonirhat union parishad was killed in a road accident at Joymonirhat bazaar under Bhurungamari upazila on Monday morning.

The victim was Suruzzaman Suja, 42, son of Azizul Haque of village Choto Khatamari.

Police said the accident took place at Joymonirhat while a Rangpur-bound truck originating from Bhurungamari collided head on with the motorbike the member was riding. Suja died on the spot. The driver of the truck fled.

However, police seized the truck.