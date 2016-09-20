Suu Kyi calls on Hasina in NY

Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi called on the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday morning.

The two leaders were in New York to attend the 71st General Assembly of the United Nations.

This was the second meeting of the two leaders after Hasina met Suu Kyi in March 2014, in Myanmar on the sideline of the third Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation summit.

Hasina arrived in New York from Montreal on Sunday.

The Bangladesh prime minister was also scheduled for Monday afternoon to deliver a country statement in a high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly on ‘addressing large movements of refugees and migrants’ at the UN headquarters.

She was also scheduled to co-chair a roundtable on ‘global compact for safe, regular and orderly migration: towards realizing the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and achieving full respect for the human rights of migrants.’

Hasina would will join the ‘Asian Leaders’ Forum on Countering Terrorism’ to be hosted by Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe today.

She would also attend a side-event on ‘south-south and triangular cooperation in scaling up innovation in public service delivery’ to be organised by Bangladesh, UN Office for South-South Cooperation at UN headquarters.

Hasina is expected to attend the Leaders’ Summit on Refugees to be organised by US president Barack Obama apart from a reception to be hosted by the US president for world leaders joining UN General Assembly.

Hasina left Dhaka on September 14. She is scheduled for September 26 to back home.