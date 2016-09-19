Syrian military says ceasefire period is over

Syria’s military on Monday declared the seven-day initial period for a ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia over, without indicating whether the truce would reinstated.

It said in a statement that ‘terrorist groups’, a term the Syrian government uses to refer to all insurgents fighting against it, had failed to commit to any of the provisions of the deal, and had used the ceasefire to rearm whilst violating it 300 times.

Each side has accused the other of violating the truce, which appears to be in tatters, a week after taking effect.