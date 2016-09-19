Milon ‘confesses’ to killing schoolgirl Nitu

Milon Mandal, the alleged killer of schoolgirl Nitu Mandal, reportedly confessed to his crime before a court in Madaripur on Monday.

Senior judicial magistrate Fazia Hafsa recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the code of criminal procedure, said police, reports United News of Bangladesh.

In his confessional statement, Milon told that he chopped Nitu to death, said sub-inspector of Dasar police station Bayezid Mridha, also investigation officer of the case.

The court also sent him to jail.

Milon, son of Biren Mandal of Nobogram village, used to harass Nitu, a Class-IX student, on her way to and back from school.

On Sunday morning, he waylaid the schoolgirl and hacked her with a sharp weapon in her abdomen, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she died on the way to hospital. Locals caught Milon and handed him over to police.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life, including students and teachers of various schools, formed a human chain after Nitu’s body was taken to Nobogram High School ground on Monday afternoon.

They demanded exemplary punishment of the killer.