Bangladesh stands 2nd in curbing terror financing in South Asia

In 2016 anti-terrorism financing index, Bangladesh has fared much better than many of South Asian countries.

With a score of 6.4, the country stood second, only to India, to lead the league table in South Asia, revels a publication, prepared by the Center for Research and Information on Monday.

It also said that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable successes and appreciations in countering terrorism and curbing terror financing at the national and international levels, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Additionally, Bangladesh continues to be the top troops contributing country to various peacekeeping missions of the United Nations in the conflict-ridden parts of the world.

Another recent report by the Asia-Pacific group on money laundering, set Bangladesh a risk-free country for money laundering and terror financing in international standards.

Over the years, a number of laws were enacted and introduced for preventing financing of terrorism and violent extremism, including the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012 and the Mutual Legal Assistance Act 2012.

Banks have been equipped regarding the procedure for handling money laundering and terrorism financing matters. In July 2013, Bangladesh secured membership of Egmont group and became a member of the Asia Pacific group on Money Laundering.

In February 2014, owing to Bangladesh’s successes, the financial action task force (an inter-state organization comprising 34 developed countries and two regional organizations) removed Bangladesh’s name from their ‘grey list’.

The last state department report also echoed the same view and lauded the present government, the publication added.

On countering the financing of terrorism, observations have surfaced that, ‘Bangladesh financial intelligence unit, the financial intelligence unit or anti-money laundering section, continued its effort to increase capacity with various training programs for its own officials and of officials of other stakeholders.’