South Korea lifts special travel alert for BD

South Korea on Monday lifted the special travel alert that it had issued for entire Bangladesh after the July 1 café attack, says its ministry of foreign affairs.

However, the nationals of South Korea, residing in or planning to visit Bangladesh, are advised to check the travel-alert levels for different parts of Bangladesh at its Foreign Ministry website on safe overseas travel and follow the guidelines, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Although the special travel alert has been lifted, the travel-alert levels for the Chittagong Hill Tracts region and other parts of Bangladesh — levels 3 (travel restricted) and 2 (highly cautious), respectively — will be back in place, as the public security situation in those areas remains the same as before, said the South Korean Foreign Ministry.