Four leaders of Neo JMB identified: Police

Counter terrorism and transnational crime unit of Dhaka metropolitan police has identified four more leaders of Neo Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and two of them fled to India, said additional commissioner and chief of the CTTC Monirul Islam.

He disclosed it while talking to reporters at DMP media centre in the capital on Monday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘We’ve already identified four commanding-level leaders of Neo JMB- Ripon, Khalid, Bashar and Rajib Gandhi alias Shuvash alias Gandhi. Of them, Ripon and Khalid have already fled to India,’ he said.

Replying to a question, Monirul Islam said the money and firearms used for Gulshan and Sholakia attacks were brought here through Hundi and India respectively. He, however, did not confirm the source of the firearms but said that the CTTC has already got the identity of the money sender.

He said the militant group used its highest strength in Gulshan Holy Artisan café and Sholakia attacks. The militant group lost around 60-70 per cent strength with the killing of its leaders, he added.

Several JMB leaders, including coordinator and trainer, have already been killed in the four incidents-Mirpur (Rupnagar), Kalyanpur, Azimpur and Naryanganj, said Monirul.

Four commanding-level leaders were killed in Kalyanpur incident, trainer Jahidul Islam alias Major Murad was killed in Rupnagar, coordinator Tanvir alias Abdul Karim in Azimpur and chief coordinator Tamim Chowdhury in Naryangonj incident, the CTTC chief said.

Replying to another question, he said the two minor children, who were rescued from Azimpur militant den, have already handed over to their relatives, while another one, the son of slain militant Karim, is being interrogated by the investigators, he added.