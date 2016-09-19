Nahid orders action against Nitu’s killer

Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Monday directed the local administration to take legal action to ensure punishment of the killer of Madaripur schoolgirl Nitu.

Nitu Mandal was hacked to death by a stalker at village Aisar Kandi of Kalkini in Madaripur on Sunday. Alleged stalker Milon Mandal waylaid Nitu on her way to school and hit her with a sharp weapon in her abdomen, leaving her critically injured. Later, she died on way to hospital.

Local people caught Milon and handed him over to police, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On Monday morning, Nahid talked to deputy commissioner and police superintendent of Madaripur over phone and asked them to take necessary steps to ensure punishment of the killer.

He expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members of Nitu, a handout said.