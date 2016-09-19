Discipline on highways major challenge: Quader

Admitting the responsibility for the huge road fatalities during the recent Eid vacation, the minister for road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader on Sunday said his main challenge is to bring back discipline on highways and transport sector.

‘I can’t say I’m successful in restoring discipline on highways and transport sector. I can’t shirk my responsibility where people are being killed like birds in road accidents. I’ve the responsibility in

this regard,’ he said.

The minister was speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity at its auditorium in the city, reports United News of Bangladesh.

At the programme, he highlighted the activities and successes of his ministry during his tenure as minister.

Quader said, ‘It’s a challenge for me to establish discipline on highways and transport sector. I’m not losing the hope. Why we should fail here as we’ve made a silent revolution in infrastructure

development in the sector?’

Over 100 people were killed and several hundred injured in road accidents across the country during the six-day Eid vacation.

About abiding by traffic rules, the minister said, ‘common people follow the rule. But it’s difficult to compel influential people follow the rules. It’s not right! We’ll have to abhor such tendency.’

The minister underscored the need for training for the drivers to avert road accident saying that training is very essential for drivers. In many cases it is seen that unskilled drivers are driving vehicles.

He went on saying, ‘In the last eight months of the current year, the number of deaths in road accidents was half compared to the corresponding period last year. But we failed to maintain the success.’

Obaidul Quader, also a presidium member of ruling Awami League, ruled out any possibility of holding mid-term polls and said, ‘The next polls will be held as per the constitution in which BNP will take

part.’

About reports in various newspapers of his candidacy for the upcoming council of the ruling party, he said, ‘I want to clearly say I’m not a candidate for any post of the upcoming council.’