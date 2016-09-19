You are here: Home » International

50 feared dead as bus falls into pond in India

September 19, 2016
New Age Online

Bihar-mapNearly 50 passengers were feared dead after a bus fell into a pond in Madhubani district of Bihar in India on Monday afternoon.
The bus was on its way to Sitamarhi from Madhubani, 180 km northeast of Patna, reports The Hindustan Times.
Bodies of four passengers, including a woman, were fished out till the time this report was filed, according to Madhubani district administration sources.
According to unconfirmed reports, there were 55 passengers on-board the bus.
Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control and the bus plunged into the pond, which is approximately 25 feet deep.
Efforts were on to pull the bus out of the pond.
Locals alleged that the administration was late in starting the rescue operations. Villagers resorted to heavy brickbating that hampered relief operations.

