Take strong measures against stalking: Nahid

The minister for education, Nurul Islam Nahid, on Monday urged the authorities concerned, including law enforcement agencies, to take strong measures to check stalking and ensure congenial academic atmosphere for girls.

‘A social resistance must be created against stalking, and necessary steps should be taken to ensure the security of female students who go to educational institutions,’ he told a meeting arranged by the Education Ministry at the Secretariat, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Nahid said guardians of school- and college-going girls are now worried following the news of a stalker’s attack on a school-going girl in Madaripur district.

Many guardians suffer from huge tension after sending their daughters to educational institutions, he said, adding that sometimes they are forced to stop sending their girls to school.

The education minister said eve-teasing must be eliminated from society to implement various programmes of the government taken to expand girl education in the country.

He said this is not possible to prevent the social menace only by enforcing laws, but a social movement must be created to stop it.

Education secretary Md Sohrab Hossain and senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.