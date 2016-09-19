You are here: Home » National

Three bodies recovered in Barisal

September 19, 2016 4:37 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
New Age Online

Barisal mapBarisal police on Monday recovered three bodies including a new born boy and a minor girl from different places of the city.
Sub-inspector Asaduzzaman of Kotwali police station said they recovered body of a student of Barguna Faizul Ulum Madrassah, Tonny, 11, from a ditch at ward around 8:00am this morning.
Tonny was daughter of Tunu Mia, a day labourer and tenant of Khan Sarak in Nabagram Road of the city.
Tonny went out from home at 8:00pm earlier on Sunday and remained missing since then, said victim’s father.
Another body of an unidentified youth aged around 26 was recovered from Battala in Rupatali area said Shah Md. Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.
The youth was wearing check-shirt and Lungi and had injury marks on different parts of his body.
Another body of a newborn boy aged only two or three days was recovered from Khanpura Road in Rahamatpur under Barisal airport police station in the afternoon, said sub-inspector Firoj Alam Munshi.
The bodies were sent to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

