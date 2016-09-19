Robot, device sized at Shajalal airport

An illegally imported robot and several detective and networking devices were seized on Monday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

A ‘healthcare robot’ and ‘spying devices’ were brought from China illegally and was shown as toys on a bill of entry by Global Communications of Shah Amanat City Corporation Market in Chittagong, custom officials said.

The seized materials includes one robot, 120 smart watch with SIM slots, 10 mini digital and 25 pen camera(detective device), 63 Ethernet swish, 25 antenna, 19 base station and some other networking products.

Earlier on September 8, the customs officials temporarily seized the 24 cartons weighing 325 kilogrammes from the airfreight gate 1 of the airport, custom officials said.

The custom officials held a man along with the robot and devices when he came to release it this morning after eleven days into the seizure.

The man was held on charge of importing the goods from abroad violating the government rules and regulations and his identity was not available.

‘Healthcare robot’ was written on the body of the robot while remote control, camera and music box was attached to it.

The robot is mostly used in medical services in developed countries.