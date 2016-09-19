You are here: Home » National

Formal charge against Netrakona Razakars on Nov 28

September 19, 2016 4:24 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
New Age Online

International Crimes Tribunal, ICTThe International Crimes Tribunal -1 on Monday set November 28 for submitting formal charge against three alleged Razakars from Netrakona.
The three accused are Hedayet Ullah Anju, 80, his brother Enayet Ullah Manju, 70, and Sohrab Fakir, 88, of Atpara in Netrakona. Of the three, Fakir is in jail now.
Monday was fixed for submitting formal charge in the case, but the prosecution pleaded for two months more time saying they received the probe report against the trio only yesterday, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
‘We have to go through the report and finalise the charges we want to press against the accused,’ said prosecutor Sabina Yesmin Khan.
Accepting the plea of the prosecution, the ICT-1 reset the date for submitting formal charge in the case.
Police arrested Fakir on February 4 this year in connection with a case filed with Gouripur Police Station in Mymensingh. Acting on a plea filed by the prosecution, the ICT-1 on February 8, showed him arrested under ICT act.
The tribunal on that day also issued arrest warrant against Anju and Manju.
But the police is yet to arrest the brothers.
According to the prosecution, all the three accused were involved with the politics of Jamaat when the war broke out in 1971. They later joined peace committee and subsequently Razakar Bahini.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Nothing to be happy about in rigged win: Khaleda Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Friday said the ruling Awami League had no reason to be happy about...
  2. AL leader abducted in Bandarban A local Awami League leader was abducted by a gang of terrorists from Jamchhari Para area in Bandarban sadar on...
  3. Gatco case: Khaleda moves SC against HC order Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a High Court......
  4. Mozammel, Qamrul pay Tk 50,000 as fine Food minister Md Qamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq have deposited Tk 50,000 each as fine...
  5. Mahfuz Anam gets bail in defamation case A court in Gazipur on Monday granted bail to The Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam in a defamation...
  6. War crimes: Prosecution asked to submit probe report against Satkhira Jamaat chief The International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Wednesday asked the prosecution to submit investigation report in the war crimes case against Satkhira...
  7. BNP standing committee meeting on Feb 10 Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s national standing committee would sit at a meeting on February 10 to discuss the latest political situation...
  8. Restoring democracy is our big task: Fakhrul Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday restoring democracy and people’s right to franchise...
  9. Clash in front of BNP central office, 10 hurt At least 10 people were hurt as activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday chased away a group of people...
  10. PM takes responsibility for Syed Shamsul Haque’s treatment Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday visited versatile writer and poet Syed Shamsul Haque at United Hospital in the capital......

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement