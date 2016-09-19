Formal charge against Netrakona Razakars on Nov 28

The International Crimes Tribunal -1 on Monday set November 28 for submitting formal charge against three alleged Razakars from Netrakona.

The three accused are Hedayet Ullah Anju, 80, his brother Enayet Ullah Manju, 70, and Sohrab Fakir, 88, of Atpara in Netrakona. Of the three, Fakir is in jail now.

Monday was fixed for submitting formal charge in the case, but the prosecution pleaded for two months more time saying they received the probe report against the trio only yesterday, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

‘We have to go through the report and finalise the charges we want to press against the accused,’ said prosecutor Sabina Yesmin Khan.

Accepting the plea of the prosecution, the ICT-1 reset the date for submitting formal charge in the case.

Police arrested Fakir on February 4 this year in connection with a case filed with Gouripur Police Station in Mymensingh. Acting on a plea filed by the prosecution, the ICT-1 on February 8, showed him arrested under ICT act.

The tribunal on that day also issued arrest warrant against Anju and Manju.

But the police is yet to arrest the brothers.

According to the prosecution, all the three accused were involved with the politics of Jamaat when the war broke out in 1971. They later joined peace committee and subsequently Razakar Bahini.