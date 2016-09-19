You are here: Home » International

Woman arsonist sets afire 42 buses for biryani, Rs 100

A woman, who has been arrested on charge of instigating arson attack on 42 buses of a Tamil Nadu-based operator in Bengaluru, the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state, allegedly being offered Rs 100 and a plate of biryani to join the protests over Cauvery water-sharing.
The arrestee, C Bhagya, 22, one of 11 suspects for the September 12 attack, were accused of dousing the crew of the KPN fleet with diesel and threatening to burn them, reports The Times of India.
Bhagya who stays with her parents in Girinagar, close to the KPN garage, is a daily wager.
Police suspected Bhagya to be the agent provocateur as it was on account of closed-circuit television footage from the yard where the buses were parked, as well as mobile phone videos filmed by the crew.
Police sources said the footage from the arson site also shows other women, but it is not clear if they played an active role in the vandalism.
Bhagya is the only woman among the 400-odd people arrested in connection with the September 12 violence in Bengaluru. She was currently in police custody for further questioning.
A senior police officer said it was not yet clear if Bhagya was leading the mob. ‘As of now, we can say she was one of the arsonists,’ the officer added.
However, Bhagya’s mother Yellamma told the media that her daughter was offered Rs 100 and a plate of mutton biryani by ‘friends’ to join the protests.
‘Bhagya had just returned home around noon (on September 12) when some men known to her came over and asked her to join the protests. They promised to give her biryani and Rs 100 at the end of the day,’ Yellamma added.

