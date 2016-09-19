Couple found dead in Kurigram

A couple was found dead at their home at village Baikkamari of Roumari in Kurigram on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Golam Hossain, 27, and his wife Shilpi Khatun, 27, of the village.

Police recovered the bodies around 7:00am.

Officer-in-charge of Roumari police station Sajedul Islam told New Age that they were investigating whether it was an incident of murder or suicide.