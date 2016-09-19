Four killed in Bogra, Magura road accidents

Four people including two women were killed while 26 others injured in separate road accidents in Bogra and Magura on Monday.

In Bogra, two women were killed and 26 others injured as iron rods carrying by a lorry chafed a bus on Bogra-Dhaka highway of Sherpur early Monday.

The victims were identified as Mohona, 15, daughter of late Shamsher Ali, and Raushan Ara, 27, wife of Rezaul Islam, residents of Rangpur.

The accident took place in Mirzapur Ambagan area around 2:15am when a Bogra-bound lorry laden with iron rods was crossing a Dhaka-bound bus of United Paribahan, coming from opposite direction, said Sherpur fire service and civil defence station officer Sohel Rana.

Iron rods chafed the body of the bus on its right side leaving Mohona dead on the spot and 27 others injured.

The injured were taken to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogra.

Raushan Ara died at the medical college hospital this morning while undergoing treatment.

Bogra Silimpur police camp official Shah Alam said two to three injured were in critical condition.

In Magura, two people were killed in another road accident at village Parnanduali in sadar upazila in the morning.

The deceased were Abdul Kuddus, 60, son of late Mokbul Hossain, a resident of village Parnanduali, and Ibrahim, 35, son of Abdus Salek, of Jessore. He was a messenger in Magura Palli Bidyut Samiti.

Sadar police sub-inspector Riadul Islam said the accent took place on Magura-Faridpur highway where a speeding Jessore-bound pick-up van hit a bicycle that was carrying the duo.

They were rushed to Magura General Hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries, he added.